What Can Marcus Epps Improve on For Raiders in 2024?
The Las Vegas Raiders are entering their second season with Marcus Epps as their starting free safety.
Epps was impressive in his inaugural Silver and Black season, posting 66 total tackles, four tackles for loss, three passes defended, and a forced fumble. He was a solid player on the field in his own right, and his presence helped Tre’von Moehrig have a career-best season.
However, there is still more work for Epps if he wants to do his part to help the Raiders reach their ceiling as a defense. Epps was good in his first season in Las Vegas, but he did not replicate his impressive 2022 season with the Philadelphia Eagles.
So, what does Epps have to do to take his game to another level? Let’s take a look at some areas of improvement.
For starters, Epps has to be better in coverage. He was better in coverage in 2023 than he was in his final season in Philadelphia, but he earned just a 62.3 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus. He was targeted 27 times and allowed 19 receptions for 203 yards and a touchdown in 2023.
With the uncertainties from the Raiders’ cornerbacks, Epps has to be tight in coverage, so there aren’t more question marks about the secondary’s coverage abilities.
With better coverage comes more plays on the ball. Epps broke up just three passes in 2023, a number that was cut in half from his excellent 2022 season. He did not record an interception last year and hasn’t done so since the 2021 season.
The Raiders improved as a unit against the pass in 2023 but are looking to make the postseason in 2024. For that to happen, Epps has to create turnovers and give the ball back to the offense.
Epps did a great job helping Moehrig, and he will have to do the same with young players like Isaiah Pola-Mao and rookie Trey Taylor, who are trying to make their way in the league. Epps is a smart, instinctual safety who was undrafted out of 2019. He can teach Pola-Mao, who was undrafted, and Taylor, who was selected in the seventh round, a thing or two about what it takes to survive in the league.
Epps is looking to have a better season than he did in 2023 as he approaches the final season of his two-year contract. The Raiders will be better as a whole because of his improvement.
