What Elandon Roberts Adds to Raiders Defense
The Las Vegas Raiders defense in 2025 will look a lot different from how it looked in 2024. Arguably the strongest area for the franchise this past season was the defense, led by several veterans with breakouts. As it stands, the Raiders defense will have to live up to expectations they set last season.
While the franchise lost several defensive pieces in safety Trev'on Moehrig, cornerback Nate Hobbs, and most notably the Raiders leader in total tackles in back to back seasons, Robert Spillane, the Raiders will need the new faces to step up to provide league average defense to get this rebuild rolling.
One of the biggest free agent signings thus far from a defensive stand point was bringing in veteran Elandon Roberts on a one year 'prove it' deal with the franchise. Roberts' last season saw him located in Pittsburgh as apart of the Pittsburgh Steelers; so playoff experience is headed to the defensive line in Las Vegas.
Roberts has been apart of the NFL since debuting in 2016 with the New England Patriots. Over the course of his career, Roberts has seen his production improve each year since the 2020 campaign where he was apart of the Miami Dolphins organization.
Spanning from 2020 to 2024, Roberts has collected 398 total tackles, averaging 79.6 total tackles a season over that span. In back to back seasons, 2022-23, Roberts collected over 100 total tackles, but saw his production take a step back in 2024.
In 17 games with the Steelers this past season, Roberts earned himself 46 total tackles, 24 solo tackles, one quarterback sack, eight stuffs, and forced one fumble. What really stood out from Roberts' season was his playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens.
In the Steelers loss, Roberts collected 14 total tackles, seven solos and seven assists. He also had himself a half stuff in the game as well. Not only does his playoff experience help the young Raiders learn, but it also adds credibility to the defensive line, giving Patrick Graham something to work with.
The one year prove it deal will also likely be a chance for the Raiders to be able to see if Roberts can return to his 2022-23 form. A relatively cheap contract, listed at $3 million, it allows the front office to spend money they deem appropriate on more free agents, or to extend current players.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.