Should the Raiders Consider Za'Darius Smith?
The Las Vegas Raiders made a move to keep their defense strong for the foreseeable future by extending star Maxx Crosby to a healthy contract extension to stay in Las Vegas. However, Crosby can’t do it all on defense, as was seen heavily in 2024.
That being said, the Raiders have several players on the defensive line that are set to hit free agency. While there will likely be holes left by massive players, the Raiders need to consider bringing in a veteran to be around for the younger players still learning their way in the league.
One option that the Raiders could easily give a chance to for the 2025 campaign is defensive end Za’Darius Smith. Smith was recently released by the Detroit Lions, making him a free agent.
Smith has been in the National Football League since he broke out in the league in 2015. Over his near decade of playing time, Smith has played in over 100 games (140) and has a career total tackles of 333 and 69 quarterback sacks.
Smith could slide into the veteran role on the defense, and alongside a healthy Crosby, Smith would add well needed insurance against the run game, as well as keep the defense in check.
This past season, Smith recorded 35 total tackles, 22 solo tackles, nine quarterback sacks and 6.5 stuffs between both Detroit and the Cleveland Browns.
Smith’s best seasons were when he was apart of the Green Bay Packers organization, where he recorded 26 quarterback sacks in two seasons before getting injured in his third and final campaign.
While Smith’s playing style has changed since his prime years, he is still a reliable part to any defense, and given the Raiders ranked near the bottom of the NFL in average points allowed per game with 25.5, he could be an addition that could work.
Going into his age 33 season, if the Raiders were to extend him a deal it would likely be for a season. Perhaps the franchise would be able to get him on a relatively cheap deal in a last attempt for Smith to prove he still has what it takes to be given a multi yet deal. Whether or not Las Vegas should do that last part is too early to tell.
