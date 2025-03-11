What Maxx Crosby Considered Before Signing Extension
The Las Vegas Raiders off-season has been a hit so far. They added the right head coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Spytek, and coaching staff.
The Raiders have started making moves for their roster as free agency started on Monday. The Silver and Black will do their best to improve the team on both sides of the ball. If the coaching staff believes that a player can make the team better and gives them a better chance to win next season they will go after them.
One player that the Raiders front office made sure did not leave their franchise this offseason was star defensive end Maxx Crosby.
Crosby signed a massive extension last week that was at the time the largest contract given to a player who was not a quarterback.
But before that Crosby did not know if he was going to return and be a member of the Silver and Black in 2025. Last season the rumors started that Crosby wanted out of Las Vegas but Crosby put those rumors to bed real quick. Then in the offseason they came back and Crosby was not sure what was going to happen.
"The last two years, I felt like the trade rumors have been out of this world," said Crosby on NFL Network. "It started from you know other fan bases from Detroit, Green Bay, a lot of other places. After AP [Antonio Pierce got fired] it kind of put me in a limbo like alright and I'm ready to do this again you know what I mean. This is going to be my fifth head coach in less than seven years, which is crazy."
"So yeah ... I was thinking about everything, I got to consider everything. And I also had a contract coming up so I really had to figure out what was going to be best for me obviously my number on option was Las Vegas. I want to be here. I want to be not only the greatest Raider but the greatest to do it, period. So I want to do it in one jeresy. I look at Kobe, I look at Jordan, the guys that stayed in the same place and earned it the hard way. Those are the guys that inspired me."
"So of course you have little things ... you can possibly go to this team and match up with this guy but for me I feel like everything happens for a reason and I am meant to be a Raider."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.