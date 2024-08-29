What is Malcolm Koonce Capable of for Raiders in Pivotal Year?
The Las Vegas Raiders were surprised by defensive end Malcolm Koonce in 2023.
The Raiders had been looking for a presence off the edge opposite Maxx Crosby for a long time. It finally came in the form of Koonce.
The former Buffalo Bull posted a career-high 43 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, 17 quarterback hits and eight sacks in his third year in the league.
Koonce had the potential to grow into his frame and athleticism during his first two seasons in the league, and it all came together in year three.
Koonce could make another leap in his fourth year in the league, one that could propel him into stardom.
As the Raiders look to become one of the best defensive units in the league, they will need Koonce to play a major role in that.
If Koonce does, in fact, play his way to stardom, could he price himself out of Las Vegas as he enters free agency?
While General Manager Tom Telesco will make that decision after the season, it could be something Koonce considers as we enter the 2024 season.
What will Koonce do as a Raider as he enters a pivotal season of his career?
Koonce finished with eight sacks in 2023, all of which came after Week 9 when Antonio Pierce took over as the interim head coach.
Pierce and Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham were able to unleash Koonce and help him realize his potential.
“I just love what Malcolm’s been able to do,” Graham said on Crosby’s podcast, "The Rush," earlier this month. “Just in terms of what he was able to do last year and the way he’s working right now, I think he could care less what happened last year. It’s a new season; it’s a new week; the way he’s been working, the maturity in terms of him growing into himself as an NFL player, and knowing who he is and being able to communicate that, and to be able to execute, it should be fun to watch.”
The Raiders will watch what Koonce does in 2024 as a key component of the defense. If he plays like a star all season, the Raiders may have to sign Koonce to a long-term extension once he is eligible.
Will the Raiders decide to make Koonce a long-term part of their future?
This year will tell.
