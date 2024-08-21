What Raider Maxx Crosby's Preseason Tells You About Himself, Antonio Pierce's New Culture
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby is one of the best players in the NFL. When it comes to edge rushers, the umbrella term for defensive ends and 3-4 outside linebackers, one would be hard-pressed to find a superior player to Crosby.
Crosby is the lifeblood of the Silver and Black. His work ethic, competitive spirit, and passion is something the Raiders want in all of their players. They have gone so far as to look for "Maxx Crosbys" in the draft and in free agency.
Interestingly, Crosby has been receiving a decent workload in preseason games. In the era of injuries and protecting assets, some are curious as to why the Raiders' best player was playing into the second quarter of a preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys. No. 98 was tracking down Cowboys ball carriers like the game had playoff implications.
Crosby discussed the reasoning with reporters. All signs point to Coach Antonio Pierce's competitive culture.
"It's on the coaches," Crosby said. "[Pierce] wanted us to play a little bit in the preseason, and everybody has their own philosophies. You see the [Kansas City] Chiefs, those guys are playing a little bit. Everybody's got their own thing -- some teams don't play at all. You know, I haven't played much in the preseason at all my whole career, but every time we get to go out there, play some football, is fun."
Crosby is attacking the preseason and fall camp like he attacks quarterbacks and offensive tackles. His focus and attention to detail are infectious. It has spread to the team.
"For me, it's just literally just a day-to-day process," Crosby said. "That's all that matters to me. Just one percent improvement every day. Whether that's play in zero snaps in the preseason or playing a little bit, regardless, we're still in training camp, and we're just focused on being the best version of ourselves. So yeah, we got a lot of work to do. It's preseason, got a lot of work to do as a unit, lot of guys trying to prove themselves and make the team, and that's what we're focused on right now."
Our Hondo Carpenter Sr. pointed out Crosby's fall camp in his "Ten Facts We Know After Four Weeks of Raiders Training Camp."
"Crosby looks faster and better after multiple offseason surgeries than last year," Carpenter wrote. "Now healthy, the best defensive player in the National Football League is somehow better than ever before. Amazingly, he still searches the most minor details for ways to improve. This is 100 percent his team. His teammates follow his lead. He leads from the front, and his will to win rivals Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Earvin 'Magic'Johnson. You want your best player to be exactly what he is. Look up the term Franchise Player in the dictionary, and it says, 'See Maxx Crosby.'"
