What Raiders LB Divine Deablo Feels Will be the Key to His Improvement
Divine Deablo separated himself as one of the Las Vegas Raiders' top linebackers last season.
In what was just his third NFL season, Deablo posted a career-best 106 tackles, four for losses, 1.0 sacks and two passes defensed in just 15 games.
While those numbers already jump out as an incredible feat, as he approaches still a young age of 26, Deablo, like everyone else, still has room to grow.
"I hate to put a marker on it," Deablo said of his improvement when he recently addressed the media at training camp. "I would just say I try to improve every day. I know I got a long way to go. I know I probably haven't played to expectations, but I plan to."
Deablo missed just two games due to injury last season but had also dealt with injury the year before, playing just eight games in the 2022 season. He felt his health was an area he needed to place an emphasis on this offseason.
"I feel like as long as I'm healthy, I can be a top linebacker in the league," Deablo said. "When I'm not, it can go downhill. So, health was the most important [focus of the offseason]."
Another thing Deablo focused on this offseason was his weight.
"Last year, I felt too big," the fourth-year linebacker said. "I put on a lot of muscle last year. This year, I kind of slimmed it back down so I can keep my speed, beat players to the ball."
Deablo isn't the only one who knows just how high his ceiling could be. His fellow defensive teammate, All-Pro defensive end Maxx Crosby spoke highly of Deablo on his podcast, "The Rush," back in May.
“Divine is a freak,” Crosby said. “He was a safety in college. Some people don’t know. He was literally a safety and then he moved to linebacker. He reminds me build-wise and speed and things like that of [Isaiah] Simmons from the Giants. A freak athlete and he’s only getting better. Divine could be a [Pro Bowl player] 100 percent. People don’t realize how good that kid could be.”
The Raiders selected Deablo in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
