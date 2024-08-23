What Raiders Offensive Position Group is Most Important?
The Las Vegas Raiders enter the 2024 season with goals of improving their offense as they try to return to the postseason.
The Raiders struggled to move the football for most of the 2024 season, but offensive line improvements and a jolt at quarterback could change those things.
Coach Antonio Pierce tabbed Luke Getsy to be his offensive coordinator after Getsy engineered two seasons of effective rushing attacks with the Chicago Bears.
Gardner Minshew takes over at quarterback after besting incumbent starter Aidan O’Connell in a summer duel for the position. Pierce and the Raiders hope Minshew can stabilize that position and lead the Raiders back to the playoffs.
As we evaluate every position group on the Raiders’ offense today, let’s try to figure out which group will be most important as we enter the 2024 season.
Quarterback is the most important position on a football team, but is it the most important position on the Raiders?
The answer, quite simply, is yes.
The Raiders could have been in the postseason last year if they could have figured out the quarterback position earlier in the year. Jimmy Garoppolo struggled for the first half of the season, and when Pierce took over as interim head coach, decided to move forward with O’Connell for the rest of the season.
After a lengthy quarterback battle this offseason, Pierce went with Minshew over O’Connell, believing the veteran gives the Raiders a better chance to win football games now.
It now falls on Minshew to deliver on that belief and win some football games for the Raiders.
The Raiders have a great group of pass-catching wide receivers and tight ends, but they are rendered ineffective if the quarterback cannot get them the ball.
The offensive line is the group closest to competing with the quarterbacks for the most important offensive position. If the offensive line does not protect Minshew while he looks for a receiver downfield, Minshew cannot do his job.
However, if Minshew holds onto the football for too long, the offensive line will eventually lose the battle in the trenches, and Minshew will be sacked. With quarterbacks and offensive lines, it goes both ways.
Football is the ultimate team sport, and each position group has to be at their best for other groups to thrive.
But ultimately, if the quarterback is not playing well, the rest of the offense cannot play well. The Raiders need the best play possible out of Minshew for them to have any shot at returning to the playoffs.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.