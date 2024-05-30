What RB Alexander Mattison Brings to the Raiders' Offense
When the Las Vegas Raiders and running back Josh Jacobs could not agree on contract terms, they essentially changed their approach to the running back position. After years of being a team with one standout running back that the offense was built around, the Raiders decided to lean on their running back group heading into next season.
The Raiders already had a running back on their roster who they believed could pace the offense next season: Zamir White. After White performed well down the stretch in Jacobs’ absence, he effectively solidified himself as the back who should have most of the carries next season, albeit with a significantly lighter workload than Jacobs.
The Raiders also had veteran running back Ameer Abdullah, who is a serviceable change of pace back and compliments White’s skill set well. Abdullah and White's strengths complement each other well.
However, even with those two already in the backfield, Raiders general manager Tom Telesco added even more talent to the running back room by signing veteran Alexander Mattison.
"[I run] downhill, fast and physical,” that's my mindset, Mattison said. “I just hope that I can be of value in pass protection, catching the ball out of the backfield, and definitely in the run game as well. So, yeah, I just like to try, and be as versatile as I can, be a smart player, and play downhill, fast, and physical."
Mattison played in 16 games last season. His third-highest rushing total of the season came against the Raiders.
Mattison hopes his versatility can help the Raiders’ offense — specifically, his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield.
"I think [catching the ball out of the backfield] is a big part of this offense," Mattison said. "I mean, you see where coach Gesty’s been before, Aaron Jones and [David] Montgomery, those guys and the system that they were in when he was there. Catching out the backfield is a big part of this offense, so being able to do that. We’re all capable of doing in that in that room, so I just hope that I can be a part of that as well."
