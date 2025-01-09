What Should Raiders Look for in a Head Coach?
The Las Vegas Raiders are beginning another coaching search after firing Antonio Pierce on Tuesday afternoon.
This will be the sixth coach owner Mark Davis will hire since taking over the Silver and Black. Raider Nation hopes the team will find some consistency with this new coach, hoping he won’t have to be fired within the next few seasons.
Davis and minority owner Tom Brady have already requested several candidates for interviews, including Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson, Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn, and Kansas City Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo.
What should the Raiders brass look for regarding the next head coach as the search progresses? What are some of the most appealing traits they can find?
The first thing they must look for is a leader of men. Pierce fit this criterion but did not fit much else.
Of course, a coach must know how to inspire their team to play to the best of its ability. However, there is much more to it than that. They must also be smart in managing timeouts, knowing how to use the clock, and making the correct situational calls. Pierce struggled with many of these elements.
It is tough to know how good a coach can be at these things if they have never had to do them. Thankfully for the Raiders, Brady has seen good coaching and can spot those signs in a coaching candidate.
The next thing the Raiders’ future coach must do is develop a quarterback. In recent years, Las Vegas has been doomed by a lack of consistent play at the most important position in football.
Johnson has done an excellent job developing Goff into one of the top-performing quarterbacks in the NFL in Detroit over the last few seasons. Would he have the same effect on the Raiders’ next franchise QB?
Lastly, the next coach has to relate to the players. Pierce did a good job of this, but the next coach should have this along with knowing Xs and Os.
Players appreciate open communication and honesty from their coach. Building a good locker room culture will go a long way for the next Raiders coach.
While Pierce fit many of these criteria, things fell apart on the field. The Raiders should find a coach that fits all of Pierce’s off-field qualities but must find someone who they think will produce results for the team’s win-loss record.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE