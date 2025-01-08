Who Are the Candidates For the Raiders' HC Job?
The Las Vegas Raiders fired head coach Antonio Pierce on Tuesday, touching off the search for a new head coach.
The Silver and Black has had two head coaches (not including interim Rich Bisaccia) since the unceremonious firing of Jon Gruden in 2021. That's two skippers in three seasons. A bad trend to have.
The Raiders need stability and that is what this next head coaching hire should be. Minority owner Tom Brady, who knows a thing or two about good coaching and organizational health, will have a loud voice in the hiring process.
Who are some candidates?
Liam Coen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers OC
Coen's name is getting a lot of attention on the market right now and the Raiders are connected to it. The offensive coordinator for the No. 3-seed Buccaneers has bounced around from college (Kentucky) to the NFL (the Los Angeles Rams in 2022).
His success with the Buccaneers in 2024 is eye-opening, considering the injuries they were dealt.
Aaron Glenn, Detroit Lions DC
Glenn's incredible performance shutting down the red-hot Minnesota Vikings in the biggest game of the season is only the tip of the iceberg. The defensive coordinator isn't just an X's and O's guru, but an incredible motivator who players gravitate to and give their best to (as evidenced by the world-class performance from a depleted Lions defense).
He also knows organizational stability and structure. Could he make it work in Detroit?
Option No. 3, The Ideal
As our Hondo Carpenter has reported, the Raiders want experience and stability. They don't want to be a destination where a coach learns how to coach. That is what ultimately failed with Pierce.
Consider under-the-radar candidates with experience at the helm of an NFL team, retired options, etc. That is the Silver and Black's ideal option. Whether or not they get that option is to be determined.
Patrick Graham, Las Vegas Raiders DC
It is slighlty unlikely that the Raiders stay within the building again for their next head coach. However, nothing is impossible. Graham has already garnered interest around the league for a head coaching position, and he is respected throughout the organization. His prowess as a defensive coordinator needs no introduction.
Brady will likely have a loud voice and his affinity for those with a New England Patriots background is obvious. Graham coached with the Patriots for seven years.
Jon Gruden
"Coach Gru" is still beloved by Raider Nation and it is well-known that he wants to return to the game. He still has a lot to offer as a coach and football guru, and he was the last bit of stability the Raiders had before he was fired. Gruden is in good position to win his lawsuit against the NFL, too.
Would the Raiders have him back to finish what he started?
