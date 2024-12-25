What Should Raiders' Plan for TE Mayer Be?
When the 2023 season ended, one of the encouraging bright spots about the Las Vegas Raiders’ future was the development of rookie tight end Michael Mayer.
The elite second-round prospect out of Notre Dame caught 27 passes for 304 yards and three touchdowns as Coach Antonio Pierce’s team ended the season on a high note.
There was a strong belief that Mayer would build off his rookie season and be a focal point for the Silver and Black offense for years.
However, Mayer never got the chance to make that happen.
The Raiders selected tight end Brock Bowers in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The team had visions of the two sharing the field and dominating defenses with their unique skill sets.
But a personal matter would keep Mayer out of the lineup for seven weeks, allowing Bowers to take over as the main option for the offense. Since he has returned, Mayer has not seen much production.
He has caught just 12 passes for 100 yards in five games since returning to the lineup. He had no catches on just one target against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mayer has the talent to be a bigger part of the offense, but it has not materialized the way the Raiders envisioned.
With two games left in the season and a long offseason ahead, questions about Mayer’s role in the offense moving forward will arise.
Mayer is far too talented to be a no-show in the offense in 2025. The Raiders’ next offensive coordinator must make it a priority to involve him much more next season.
Mayer is a tight end who can win at every level on the football field. So is Bowers. The Raiders can interchange how they design routes for their stars. If they want to send Bowers deep, defenses may leave Mayer open underneath. The 12 personnel dreams the Raiders had over the summer are not over yet.
It is too early for the Raiders to think about moving on from Mayer. They still have two years of control for his rookie contract, and his being fully re-integrated into the offense next season should be a major benefit.
While it has not gone well for Mayer in 2024, there is a chance things could – and should – improve in 2025.
