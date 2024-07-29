What to Watch For When Raiders Throw on the Pads
The Las Vegas Raiders are ready for an exciting Week 2 of training camp. Players and coaches have been waiting for the pads to come on, and they will finally get that opportunity on Tuesday.
The Raiders' coaches will now get to see which players really can play. Real football starts when the pads come on. And with this competitive Raiders team, it is going to be interesting what changes and stays the same when this happens.
It will be important for the Raiders to show the same intensity and go all out when the pads are on. It will be a whole new ball game because they will finally be hitting one another, and the players cannot wait.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. discussed the upcoming practices in pads for the Raiders on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast,".
"Let us talk about the defense," Carpenter said. "I want to watch Tyree Wilson close. He has a phenomenal offseason. I want to see if he picks up. Now that he is 100 percent, I want to watch those inside moves. I want to watch how he moves on his feet. I think that is going to be fascinating to watch. Malcolm Koonce, all offseason, he has looked like the guy that ended last season.
"Tommy Eichenberg, the powerful rookie linebacker out of Ohio State, has looked like a star. But now the pads come on. We know what he did at Ohio State, but this is not Ohio State. Now you look at Dylan Laube, he comes from New Hampshire, [this] is not New Hampshire. ... I know he has surprised people with his vision.
" ... Another guy that had a great one is Decamerion Richardson. He has already run with the ones and the twos... This is a guy that is really long... And he is so fast. He has really emerged. ... I am going to watch him with his pads on. Is he just as fluid? It is one thing, and I know he played at the SEC, so I am going to give him all the credit in the world. ... I want to watch him with pads and see how he adjusts to the physicality now of receivers."
