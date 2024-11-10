What Was Luke Getsy's Biggest Mistake with the Raiders?
This is not a story bashing Luke Getsy. When Getsy arrived in Las Vegas, many surrounding the organization gave him a clean slate. His struggles in Chicago were overlooked by those inside the Raiders organization until otherwise noted.
Unfortunately for Getsy and the Raiders, his struggles in Chicago would be brought back up shortly after the season started. It must be mentioned that the Raiders have many problems on their team. They were there long before Getsy arrived and will be there after he is gone.
Certain things that were not Getsy’s fault negatively impacted his ability to do his job. The Raiders were hit with a rash of injuries.
The Raiders’ quarterback room proved to be arguably the worst in the National Football League, and their All-Pro wide receiver quit the team just three games into the 17-game season after publicly and privately insisting he wanted to be a Raider for life.
The list of potential excuses or reasons for Getsy’s failures can continue. However, part of Getsy’s job was to work with the tools given to him. He did the best he could, but that was not enough.
However, Getsy’s best efforts were often confusing and lacked direction. Below are a few of Getsy's moves that were head-scratchers. There are plenty more that are not named below.
Failing to fit offense around running back Zamir White
Over the final four games of last season, running back Zamir White rushed for over 100 yards multiple times. The Raiders beat the Kansas City Chiefs on the road without completing a pass after the first quarter because of how well White ran the ball last season.
Once Getsy arrived in Las Vegas, White almost immediately became an afterthought. However, it was not as much White's fault as it may have seemed. The running back simply was not a fit in Getsy's system.
Getsy failed to even try to consistently call plays that fit White's playing style, even though there were plays in Getsy's playbook that fit White's running style.
Taking RB Alexander Mattison Out of the Game on Second Drive Against the Steelers
On the Raiders' opening drive against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the struggling Raiders' offense moved the ball 70 yards in 10 plays and a touchdown. Mattison accounted for over half of those yards on the ground and through the air.
Inexplicably, Mattison was taken out of the game on the very next offensive drive. The next three drives for the Raiders were: three plays and a punt. Three plays and a punt. Four plays and a fumble by the running back they replaced Mattison with.
Overthinking Goal Line Situations
Twice in two consecutive weeks, the Raiders' offense faced first and goal, late in a game in which they were down by less than a touchdown. Both times were off of forced turnovers by a banged-up Raiders defense that ranks near the bottom of the league in forced turnovers.
This happened against the Los Angeles Rams, the Raiders were facing the worst rushing defense in the league but Getsy decided to pass the ball multiple times, not running the ball once. An eventual holding penalty on one of the pass plays led to a field goal. Maybe the holding doesnt happen if the Raiders run the ball one of those times.
The following week, Getsy faced the same situation and ran the ball four straight times, turning it over on downs. The two goal-line stops, as well as the other moves that were mentioned, were microcosms of Getsy's failure as the team's offensive coordinator.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.