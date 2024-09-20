What We've learned From the Raiders After Two Games
The Las Vegas Raiders will be at Allegiant Stadium for the first time this season when they host the Carolina Panthers for their home opener on Sunday. The Raiders come in after two games on the road, which they split 1-1.
We found out late in Baltimore what this Raider team could be when the whole team is clicking on all cylinders. Going forward, the Raiders' coaching staff wants more consistency from all three phases. Coach Antonio Pierce wants to see his team put on a show for all four quarters, not just a half or one quarter.
We saw the Raiders' defense keep the offense in the game the first two weeks. Now, Las Vegas wants to build on that and show it could have consistency in every phase of the game.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. talked about what we know about the Raiders after two weeks on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"No. 1 is this team is a run-mentality team, Carpenter said. "They want to run the football. I prefer run-dominated football. But there are different ways to get there on the map. ... They did not do a lot of running in Baltimore, but when they finally got a bit of breathing room, it was when they used the pass to set up the run. I think that is critical. I talked about this for a few weeks, I want to see them come out early and pass on some first downs. Not all of them, but you must pass enough on first downs. I think 30 to 40 percent. So that teams cannot stack the box just assuming they know what you are going to do. And when the Raiders use the pass to set up the run, they're still able to do what they want. But you are doing more damage to the opposing team because you are not letting them do what they want. Al Davis said this years ago, and I have always admired him. ... We do not take what the defense gives us; we take what we want."
