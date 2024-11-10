What Weaknesses Can Raiders Capitalize On When Playing Miami?
The Las Vegas Raiders get the week off from on-field action, but that does not mean they won't be paying close attention to their Week 11 opponents, the Miami Dolphins, as they take on the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.
The Dolphins head into Monday coming off three straight losses, but two of the three had been closely contested. The Dolphins, in back-to-back weeks, lost by three points or less. While it still ends up being a loss on the schedule, Miami may have figured out some things on offense, which can only benefit the Raiders.
Compared to how the Raiders have been playing as of late, Miami seems to have more answers offensively than the Raiders do. The Raiders have averaged 18 points during their five-game losing streak, and their opponents have been averaging 30.8 points against them.
The Raiders will have close evaluations of Miami's quarterback situation, which features Tua Tagovailoa, Tyler Huntly, Skylar Thompson, and Tim Boyle, before the two teams match up, giving the Raider defense some insight on certain ways the quarterback four like to move the football, per whoever starts. Not knowing which quarterback will start for the Dolphins could also benefit the Raiders.
So far this season, Miami's rushing yards number of 1,071 is less than their team's passing yards number, which comes in at 1,665. If you are the Raiders, you have somewhat of an idea of what to expect from how Miami likes to conduct their offensive game.
One key player the Raiders should be watching before their matchup is linebacker Jordyn Brooks. Brooks has been very good for this Dolphins defense, recording 35 solo tackles in eight games played this season. He also leads the team in total tackles with 62.
There are weaknesses in Miami's game, though, that the Raiders will look to expose and exploit. The main weakness of the Dolphins is their offense. Lucky for the Raiders, who struggle from a similar issue, the Raider defense has outperformed its offense so far this season.
The Dolphins do not have the best fourth-down numbers so far this season. The Raiders will be looking for what the Miami game plan is typically on a fourth down, which has recently seen the Dolphins miss out on a first down, give up valuable field position, and or punt at the wrong times.
