What Wilkins' Addition to PUP List Means for the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders' prized offseason addition from last year is still working his way back from an injury that sidelined him for most of last season.
The Raiders need Christian Wilkins in the mix, but will have to wait a little longer. The Raiders recently put Wilkins on the Physically Unable to Perform list.
Luckily for Wilkins and the Raiders, there are two different PUP lists. There is the active PUP list and the reserve PUP list. The Raiders have put Wilkins on the active PUP list, meaning they can activate the veteran at any time.
However, if Wilkins is still on the PUP list after cut-down day, he will have to miss the first four games of the season.
This means that unless Wilkins is on the PUP list past cut-down day, there is no reason to panic at the moment.
Following Organized Team Activities, Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham noted that he has been impressed with the Raiders' group of defensive tackles, which will develop more in Wilkins' absence.
"Love the group. The group has been – I think they spearhead them in the defensive ends; they spearhead the message about effort in terms of you see those guys running around. I know you haven't been at every practice, but they're running around after doing a tough individual with Robbie [Leonard] and his crew over there," Graham said.
"So, that's been the most positive thing that I could talk about here, without getting into any specifics. But the effort and how they play, the play style, their play style, the relentlessness they play with, and then on top of that, the bond they build off the field. I'm an old linebacker coach, old D-line coach, but if I ever need a pick-me-up, I'll go sit in the room. Go sit in the room and just listen to them bond, and how they communicate is pretty cool."
The Raiders' group of young defensive tackles is already making an impression on their veteran teammates as well. Following OTAs, Raiders' veteran defensive tackle Adam Butler credited the group for how they have approached their first offseason in the league.
"Yeah, I think they work hard. I don't sense that – some guys come in and you can tell if it really matters to them or not. It really matters to these guys kind of too much sometimes. You want them to loosen up. I try to tell them loosen up, but they're all the whole time, and that's how you know that they really care, though, and they're intentional about their work. So, I'm pleased with them in the way that they've come to work," Butler said.
