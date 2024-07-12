What Will Getsy's Impact on Raiders Be in Year 1?
The Las Vegas Raiders are starting over offensively after bringing in Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy.
Getsy spent the last two seasons with the Chicago Bears, engineering one of the league’s most effective rushing attacks.
It’s hard to say whether or not Getsy will have the same impact on the Raiders’ offense in his first year, but there should certainly be an improvement in that element. The Raiders finished 30th in the NFL in rushing yards per game with just 90.7 in 2023, while the Bears finished second at 141.1.
How much impact will Getsy’s scheme and playcalling abilities have on the Raiders in year one? Let’s break it down.
It will be less important for Getsy to fit players into his scheme; rather, he must be able to adapt his scheme around his players. That’s what good coaches around the league do to put their talent in the best possible situation.
So, if the Raiders have weapons on the outside like Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, and even tight end Brock Bowers, it might not make sense for them to seldom throw the ball. Getsy’s Bears threw the ball just over 30 times per game, which ranked 28th in the league.
Will these adjustments make life difficult for Getsy and the Raiders offense? Learning a new system can be difficult no matter what players are in it, so there could be some growing pains.
Adams’ familiarity with Getsy should help, though. The two worked together when Getsy was the passing game coordinator for the Green Bay Packers.
The Raiders offense has to be balanced, but it would be a good idea for Getsy to establish the run like he’s used to. Las Vegas finished the year strong running the football after Zamir White’s breakout stretch, and the Raiders have the personnel to wear down defenses by pounding the rock.
Whoever starts at quarterback will also be crucial for the offense. Whether it is Aidan O’Connell or Gardner Minshew II, they need to have a firm understanding of what Getsy is trying to run.
Any time a team brings in a new offensive coordinator, it can take time for the offense to gel. As long as Getsy can sell the Raiders on his long-term plan for the offense, things should come together as the season progresses.
