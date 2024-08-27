What Will Raiders' Bowers' Target Share Be in 2024?
The Las Vegas Raiders are expecting a big season from their rookie tight end Brock Bowers.
The Raiders selected the Georgia superstar with the No. 13 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. It came as a surprise, but the Raiders had Bowers as the best player on their board.
Bowers could be in for a big season, even if he shares duties with second-year Raiders star Michael Mayer. The Raiders could have an excellent tight end duo between these two young stars.
While Bowers is a rookie, he has a unique skill set that tight ends do not have. He could be a significant part of the offense because of what he can do on the football field.
Bowers could be a big part of the team, but a few talented pass-catchers could be ahead of him.
Let’s evaluate what Bowers’ target share could look like in the Raiders’ offense in 2024.
The Raiders have one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, Davante Adams. Gardner Minshew II will look Adams’ way almost every time he takes a snap and drops back to pass. Adams has averaged nearly 175 targets in the last three seasons, and he should have close to that many targets again in 2024.
Beyond one of the top stars in our game, the Raiders have an ultra-reliable secondary receiver target in wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. The veteran is always open on a third down and can make big plays when the ball is in his hands.
Because of how dependable he is, Minshew should look his way a lot as well. The Raiders’ top two target-getters should be their outside options, Adams and Meyers.
After those two, it could come down to the tight ends. Mayer played well last year at the end of the season, but Minshew does not have the familiarity with him that Aidan O’Connell developed.
Therefore, it could be a toss-up between the two excellent tight ends. It could come down to which tight end is on the field on a down-to-down basis and which is used only on passing downs.
If Bowers is used down-to-down, the Raiders believe he can contribute to the run and passing game. Could he emerge as the Raiders’ third-highest target-getter?
It should be fun to watch what Bowers does in his rookie season. Where he falls in target priority only shows that the Raiders have multiple good receivers.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.