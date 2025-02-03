What Would Losing Divine Deablo Mean for Raiders?
The Las Vegas Raiders have several important decisions to make regarding their impending free agents.
New general manager John Spytek knows he must improve the defensive talent on the roster. That could mean bringing many free agents back for continuity, letting them walk, or signing outside players to bolster the team.
Many fans may prefer the latter, but it could make sense to keep several of the players on last year’s team together to make a run at the postseason when everyone is healthy rather than having all new players learning an entirely new scheme.
One player the Raiders could retain is linebacker Divine Deablo. A steady presence on the defensive side since 2021, Deablo’s rookie contract is expiring.
What would it mean if the Raiders did not bring him back?
The Raiders would lose one of their most consistent tacklers and coverage linebackers if Deablo does not return to Las Vegas. He had the best season of his career in 2023, posting 106 tackles, four for loss, and a sack.
While much of the Raiders’ attention will likely be on retaining Robert Spillane, the Raiders should still ensure they have an opportunity to bring Deablo back as well. He and Spillane have formed a productive duo over the last two years.
Deablo is an example of a modern-day linebacker. He is a solid run-stopper and does a nice job on tight ends in coverage. The Raiders may also struggle to cover running backs out of the backfield if they do not retain him.
If they decide to re-sign Spillane but let Deablo walk, where could the Raiders find a replacement? They have money to spend in free agency, so they could have their choice of players.
A few that come to mind are Dre Greenlaw, Kyzir White, Zack Baun, and Willie Gay Jr. Any of these players would fit nicely next to Spillane.
If the Raiders want to go the 2025 NFL Draft route, there are plenty of talented linebackers in this class, including Clemson’s Barrett Carter, South Carolina’s Demetrius Knight Jr., or Georgia’s Smael Mondon Jr.
Spytek will have his hands full over the next few months as he decides how to improve the roster.
Deablo should factor in heavily, whether he is back in Las Vegas or not.
