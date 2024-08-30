When The Going Gets Tough, Give the Ball to the Raiders' Zamir White
In ranching, they use mules for the heavy lifting. It is fitting that Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White will take the reins as the workhorse in 2024.
When asked about his offseason, White told reporters about the time spent on his ranch.
White, who many would describe as "country tough," will fill the shoes of Josh Jacobs. How did he prepare?
"My offseason was gym and running and horses, that's all I did," White said. "Wake up around six and go feed them, then I'd go lift after that, shoot, that's when I'd come back to the barn and ride some more. That's about it for me."
That White is in this position is a bit of a miracle. His mother Shanee, just 14 years old, was advised to terminate the pregnancy due to complications. She fought to keep him. Even after his birth, White battled health complications such as a cleft lip and cleft palate. At one point he was given two weeks to live.
As an infant, leaking kidneys, a hernia, infections in his ears. Operations.
"They would take him into one surgery and bring him out to another one," said Louise Pegues, a relative, per a 2021 story by ESPN's Mark Schlabach and Marty Smith. "He got so used to going to the hospital that when his mama was driving, he was like, 'No, I don't want to go.' He knew the route."
Leaking kidneys, a hernia, operation after operation. Now, White is 6-foot, 215 pounds. He is called "Zeus." In a recent Raiders preseason game against Dallas, White carried the ball up the sideline. A Cowboys defender collided with him. Said defender was thrown a good five yards.
As a high school freshman, White's first carry was a 53-yard touchdown. Within two games, he would take the starting job on varsity. As a senior himself, White rushed for over 2,000 yards and 30 touchdowns. In 11 games. All of the schools came calling. White chose Georgia.
Georgia stuck by White even though he tore his ACL in his right knee. That was before he arrived on campus. In August of his freshman year, he tore his left ACL during practice.
White saddled up and led the Bulldogs in rushing for two seasons. Call it the country in him. In 2021, White averaged 5.3 yards per carry. He rushed for 11 touchdowns. White capped his career off with 84 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries against Alabama in the national championship game, a 33-18 victory.
The last time Georgia won a national title was 1980. Led by another workhorse -- Herschel Walker.
White wasn't supposed to live beyond two weeks. Now, "Zeus" will be the lead ball carrier for head coach Antonio Pierce, leading the charge for a team with a new vision.
"When he gets that rock, there's a cool explosiveness," Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy told reporters. "I can't wait to see people bouncing off of him."
White will benefit from a solid offensive line with the likes of Kolton Miller and Andre James. The ball will be spread around between a trio of talented receivers and a solid tight end duo.
The third-year running back will have plenty of help. White has been able to do more with less, however.
In 2024, the pressure is on for him to fill the shoes of an All-Pro running back. White has faced tougher situations. And country tough always wins out.
