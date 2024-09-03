When will Raiders Unleash Rookies on Offensive Line?
The Las Vegas Raiders' offense will go as far as the offensive line goes. If the Raiders' offensive line is winning consistently up front, this offense will be much improved from a year ago.
The Raiders have an offensive line group mixed with veterans and young players. We know that Kolton Miller is the leader and is one of the top left tackles in the game. Andre James is establishing himself as a solid center as well. The Raiders moved guard Dylan Parham to the right side to help with the youth on the offensive line. And at the right tackle position, the Raiders will likely go with Thayer Munford Jr. to start the season.
Las Vegas drafted two offensive linemen in this past NFL Draft -- Jackson Powers-Johnson in the second round and DJ Glaze in the third round. Now it is not a matter of if they will take over starting positions on the Raiders offensive line, but when the Raiders will unleash them.
For Powers-Johnson, it will take more time for him to get more snaps because he was hurt for most of training camp. And the Raiders want to get the rookie in game shape Fortunately for them, there is no need to rush because they got veteran guard Cody Whitehead, who knows the Luke Getsy offense well.
On the right side, Glaze looked good in training camp and in the Raiders preseason games. The Raiders will first put their trust in third-year player Munford, who also has had a strong offseason for the Silver and Black.
The Raiders have good depth on the offensive line. If anyone goes down, it will be a next-man-up mentality. And the Raiders are comfortable and confident in their players to be able to step in and play good football.
For Raider Nation, do not be surprised if we see both Powers-Johnson and Glaze starting for the Silver and Black this season. Many feel like the Raiders got two steals in the draft with Powers-Johnson and Glaze.
The Raiders open up their 2024 season in Los Angeles against the Chargers on Sunday.
