Where Would the Raiders Be Had They Not Drafted Bowers?
The Las Vegas Raiders entered this past offseason with many of the same holes on its roster as they had last season. Quarterback and offensive line were and are undoubtedly the team's two biggest needs.
However, the Raiders selected 13th overall in the past NFL Draft, keeping them well out of range to select one of the draft's top quarterbacks. A record number of quarterbacks would be selected with the first 12 picks of the draft, leaving no quality quarterback available for the Raiders.
The Raiders also needed talented offensive linemen. Offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga was a likely pick for the Raiders. However, because the number of quarterbacks taken early, tight end Brock Bowers was available when it was time for the Raiders to select.
This forced Raiders general manager Tom Telesco to choose between drafting the best player available or draft on need. Telesco wisely chose to select the best player available, even though his predecessor traded up in last year's NFL Draft to select tight end Michael Mayer.
While the Raiders did and still do need talented offensive linemen, the offensive line does not move the ball down the field like a generational tight end does.
Halfway through his first season, Bowers is putting up impressive number. He is either near the top or leading many statistical categories for tight ends. He has even been so dominant that he has outperformed multiple well-known wide receivers around the National Football League.
Tight ends are often called security blankets for quarterbacks. It is uncommon for a rookie to be labeled as a security blanket in the National Football League but in just nine games, that is what Bowers has become for the numerous struggling Raiders quarterbacks. Bowers is near the top of the league in targets this season.
While the current season has been far from successful, it could be just what the Raiders needed for their long-term success. It is never fun being arguably the worst team in the league, until the correct draft pick comes in and turns things around.
The Raiders have a long eight weeks remaining in this season. However, the disappointing season could lead to the Raiders finally moving past the last 20 year's worth of disappointments. While they need help at quarterback, at 2-7
