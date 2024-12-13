Which Raiders' Offensive Players Could Have Big Game vs. Falcons?
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to snap a nine-game losing streak as they take on the Atlanta Falcons at home for a Monday Night Football showdown.
The Falcons are also on a losing streak, so the Raiders may have caught them at the right time. However, many members of Raider Nation hope the team continues to lose to secure the top selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.
One of the biggest reasons the Raiders have been unable to win games is that they have not sustained drives on offense. The Raiders do not have an explosive offense, which leads to the defense being on the field much more often.
Coach Antonio Pierce must find a way to get this offense going for the final four games of the season and also find the right offensive infrastructure to improve this group in the near future.
The Raiders take on a Falcons’ defense that has played well at times this season and much better in the last few weeks. However, there are still some glowing concerns with this defense that the Raiders could expose.
For one, Falcons’ cornerbacks not named AJ Terrell have struggled in coverage this season. They have not gotten what they have wanted out of Mike Hughes, who is opposite Terrell, and Clark Phillps III and Dee Alford have struggled in the slot.
Tre Tucker is no Justin Jefferson, but the Raiders could have an advantage in the slot. The Falcons struggled to defend that position last week, so Offensive Coordinator Scott Turner could dial up plays from that spot.
The Falcons’ linebackers have struggled in coverage this season. While Nate Landman is good at stopping the run and Troy Andersen is incredibly athletic, covering receivers and tight ends over the middle has been a problem for this defense.
That is music to Michael Mayer’s and Brock Bowers’ ears. The Raiders have Mayer cooking in the offense again, so they could each finish the day with big numbers.
The Falcons have also struggled to rush the passer this season, so look for Kolton Miller and DJ Glaze to have great Pro Football Focus grades after this game.
The Raiders have a chance to break out offensively against this Falcons defense. Will they make it happen, or will Atlanta’s recent improvements on that side of the ball win out?
We will find out on Monday night.
