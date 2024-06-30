Who Could Round Out the Raiders' Captains Along with Adams, Crosby?
The Las Vegas Raiders have had much change around the organization since this time last year. The Raiders are coming off a solid offseason and will soon be headed to training camp in Southern California.
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce will have his team ready to roll, as well as team leaders Davante Adams and Maxx Crosby. The Raiders will have to soon decide on their other team captains. Leadership from a player that the whole team respects will be key to having a great year both on and off the field.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. and Aidan Champion talked about who they could see as captains for the Raiders on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"To be a captain is a huge honor," Champion said. " ... I said in my article that I predict Aidan [O'Connell] to win the starting spot, and I do predict him to be a captain. But I could also see a scenario where maybe they don't choose a quarterback as a captain. But AP, as we know, is very high on Aidan. I would be surprised if he did not decide on Aidan as one of his captains."
"I think your shoo-ins are Davante, Maxx, Christan [Wilkins], [Robert] Spillane," Carpenter said. "I think close to a shoo-in is Aidan or if Gardner [Minshew] beats him out, then you go to five. But at some point, you cannot just have you get a captain ship, you get a captain ship. And here is what people do not understand: I have met people all the time who say, 'Who cares? It is just an honor, you go out and just say heads or tails.' That is not the story at all. Captains are the ones that, a lot of times, are relied upon to do discipline. They are the ones that have to set the example of work, because they'll go to the coach and say, 'Coach, listen, the guys are tied, they need a break.' And if those guys are your hardest workers, then the coaches will trust them."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.