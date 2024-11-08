Who Will Be QB1 for the Raiders Moving Forward?
With the Las Vegas Raiders making recent changes with the offensive coaching staff, they now have to decide who will be the Raiders starting quarterback moving forward.
Scott Turner is to be the offensive coordinator for the rest of the season.
The Raiders coaching staff will have to decide which quarterback best helps this team win the rest of the way.
Coming out of the bye, the Raiders will travel to Miami to face the Dolphins.
Right now, the Raiders staff will pick from veteran Gardner Minshew II and Desmond Ridder. If Aidan O'Connell returns from injury reserve, he will be in the mix as well.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about the Raiders quarterback position moving forward on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"This is going to be a Scott Turner, Tom Telesco, Antonio Pierce, maybe even you know a Tom Brady part of that mix," said Carpenter. "What are their expectations of the future? If the brain trust comes together, now AP is in charge of who plays. But AP is a consummate team guy. If the feeling is hey we have seen enough of Aidan that we just do not think he is the future. Then, you do not play Aidan. If you still do not think you've seen enough and you think he could benefit from a Norv and Scott Turner, then I think you go with him."
"Maybe it is Desmond Ridder. Maybe you are thinking, hey I think Desmond Ridder could be the guy. Maybe you think there is still a little it in the tank for Gardner. To me, my opinion is completely irrelevant ... But I think the reality is what does the team think? I know there are people on the team, that coming into the season wanted to see Aidan O'Connell get those reps. Because they thought he could be something. They were not 100 percent sure but they thought he could be. I am not going to answer whether or not they have seen enough. I am just going to stay if they have great. If they have not great. Same with Desmond ... I do not know the answer to that ... Maybe they come in and say listen, Gardner has never played this bad. And we are going to be doing more of what he does well, so let us stick with Gardner."
