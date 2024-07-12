Whoever Starts at QB for Raiders Won't Define Davante Adams
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams silenced the doubters when he proved he could still excel at an All-Pro level after leaving future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Adams would record 1,516 receiving yards in his first season with the Silver and Black, while also leading the league in touchdown receptions with 14. He did so with two different quarterbacks -- Derek Carr and Jarett Stidham.
In an interview with The Ringer in May 2023, Adams stated, "A quarterback doesn’t make me. … I make me. And I can do it consistently at this level.”
Adams expanded on this statement when he joined "Speak" on FS1 earlier this week.
"I like to think that I'm a very direct person," the Raiders wide receiver said. "So, if I got something to say that's any type of meaning, any type of underlining meaning, I'm going to say it directly. So, it was definitely not subtle. I was definitely not trying to throw a hint at anything, it was direct. It is what it is. Having a quarterback like Aaron Rodgers, obviously, that's going to help anybody. So, you can say what you want like, 'Oh, he had Aaron.' Obviously, if you have a good quarterback, he's going to make you better. But as you saw with that next season, everybody thought maybe he's [Adams] just a product of Aaron Rogers, and that was just me saying I'm absolutely not that. I am my own player, I'm a generational talent and I take a tremendous amount of pride in what I do, which is what led to me being the player I am; not another human being, or not a system or none of that. It's just me and what I put into it. And obviously, with the help of a lot of my supporting cast with the Packers and continue with the Raiders right now. But at the end of the day, it's a product of the work that I put in and everything I've invested in this thing.
"So, I just wanted to be clear with that. And like I said, it was no subs [subtle remarks], and me and Aaron talked about and everything, and he agreed. He told people that for years, too. So, they made a big deal about it when I said it, but when he said it, they act like they didn't hear it."
All of this still applies today as the Raiders prepare to determine who their starting quarterback will be come Week 1. Whoever gets the start, Adams has proven he can thrive regardless of who is behind center.
