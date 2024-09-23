Why Can't Raiders Get the Run Game Going?
The Las Vegas Raiders suffered their second loss of the season, dropping a shocker to the Carolina Panthers, 36-22.
Very little went right for Coach Antonio Pierce’s squad on Sunday afternoon, getting smacked in the mouth almost from the jump and never being able to catch up.
One element of the Raiders that has hurt them all season is how poorly the run game has performed. That came back to bite them again against a bad Panthers defense.
The Raiders totaled just 55 rushing yards as a team, with Zamir White owning 34 of those. Gardner Minshew had 14, and Alexander Mattison had seven.
That type of performance is not going to get it done against the league’s top teams the Raiders will face. It didn’t even get it done against a struggling Panthers defense.
When the Raiders hired Luke Getsy as their offensive coordinator, they expected much more from their run game. Getsy has generated good run games in the past but that has not materialized through three games.
What are some reasons why the run game hasn’t gotten going?
To start, White has been unable to replicate the magic he found when he took over at the end of the 2023 season. He has carried the ball 32 times for 102 yards through three games at a 3.2 yards per carry clip.
The Raiders hoped White could have a breakout season as he took over for Josh Jacobs, who left in free agency, but he has not done that so far. The season is young, but the Raiders need more from their top running back.
The Raiders’ offensive line is still trying to get healthy. Rookie guard Jackson Powers-Johnson, who was expected to have a big impact on the team, is just now returning to play after a training camp injury.
If the Raiders can get Powers-Johnson healthy, their outlook could change on the ground. But as of now, things are looking bleak for a major part of the Raiders’ offensive identity.
Las Vegas’ offense needs the run game to get going if they are going to win football games this year. If they cannot get White and the ground game into high gear, things look bad.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.