Why Delay of GM, HC Will Not Affect Raiders' Upcoming Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders are without a head coach and general manager, but that could change soon. The delay might cause some worry with the most important parts of the offseason fast approaching -- the NFL Draft and free agency.
The Raiders are a team with a plethora of needs and the draft will be the most quintessential way to solve a lot of those issues. Despite the Raiders' lacking of two of the biggest voices in the draft process, the coach who has a vision and the general manager that helps enact that vision, there is a possibility it won't hurt them at all.
Our Hondo Carpenter, who has spoke to execs and experts around the league, discussed the scouting and drafting process when a general manager or coach isn't present to lead the team. There is a good chance it won't effect the Raiders' draft prospects.
"You're still bringing in people that have been scouting and working with scouting departments who have their book of prospects already," Carpenter said. "And you have your scouts, and chances are, if they want to make changes with the Raiders scouting department, that they would not make those until after the draft. So about 60 percent of the time you really see no effect. And by the way -- I'm not just creating these numbers, it's when I'm talking to NFL people about the process. 'How many teams do you think it hurts?' And about 60 percent of the time it does hurt a team.
"Let's just say Lance [Newmark] comes here from the [Washington] Commanders. ... If he wants to run a different scheme than what the Raiders scouts have been evaluating guys, that can hurt. That's a real potential. About 30 percent of the time it has a minimal effect ... and 10 percent of the time it's flawless."
Cohesion is crucial, which is why minority owner Tom Brady wanted to marry with coach with a general manager hire. The Raiders' needs are pretty clear, but scheme and locker room fit are everything. Draft picks are investments and have to be measured as such.
