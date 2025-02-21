Why Maxx Crosby Wants to Win for Raider Nation
Like all players in the NFL, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby wants to win.
Crosby has only seen one postseason appearance during his time with the Silver and Black. He desperately wants to bring a Super Bowl championship to the team that drafted him.
Unfortunately, when Crosby looks up into the stands at Allegiant Stadium, he sees opposing teams' flags fly more often than Silver and Black ones.
Crosby knows the team must start winning if it wants to attract fans to the stands. If you build it, they will come, as the saying goes. (Do people still say that? Sorry, Kevin Costner.)
Crosby talked about wanting to win for Raider Nation on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush.
“That’s the one thing with Vegas,” he said after reflecting on the die-hard nature of Oakland fans. “We need to win because I’m sick of seeing motherf—ing yellow flags in that motherf—er, Terrible Towels and all that bulls–t. I hate seeing that s—. You know what I mean? It’s like, ‘F— that. This is our s—.’ You take a lot of pride in that s—. I hate it. So, being in Oakland, it reminds you.”
Crosby recalled playing in Oakland and experiencing the atmosphere.
“Playing Denver, Monday Night Football, you know, your first time at the next level, it just feels like you don’t even know what to do?” Crosby said. “I don’t even know how to describe it. I’m sitting there watching Trent Brown and Von Miller go toe-to-toe. I’m like, ‘Holy s—, bro, these are two f—ing Clydesdales. This is different, bro.’ I’m just out there like, ‘Damn, I’m just trying to play hard as f—.’”
With a unique equine comparison for two of the league’s top trench players, Crosby recalled the passion and environment he experienced playing at the Coliseum and how he hopes the Las Vegas fanbase can bring a similar level of passion.
The Raiders finished second to last in attendance last season, only ahead of the Chicago Bears. Crosby despises not seeing more Raiders fans in the crowd.
The Raiders must build a winner before people show up to games. Once they start winning, the rest will take care of itself.
You can watch the full podcast episode here.
