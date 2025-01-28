Why Nobody Resurrects Programs Like Raiders' Pete Carroll
USC was panned by the media in 2001 when they hired Pete Carroll to be the program's 22nd head coach.
Who could've guessed that the former New York Jets and New England Patriots head coach, who went an accumulative 33-31 while at the helm of each franchise, would be the architect to one of the greatest dynasties in college football and the first one of the new millenium?
What they didn't know, as we do now, is that USC would offer Carroll the ability to discover himself as a coach and leader; he would undergo the reinvention to the Pete Carroll that is now the Las Vegas Raiders' newest skipper.
While in Los Angeles, Carroll learned something crucial that he would carry on to the NFL and the Seattle Seahawks: the art of compete.
"It all starts with competition," he reiterated to reporters at his Monday introduction in Las Vegas. "You're either competing or you're not. I'm going to make sure that that's really clear to these guys from the moment they get here. We're going to go out and draft a class and there will be a few free agents maybe we'll be able to attract, and we'll need to see those guys and we'll need to see what they're all about. ... If there's one thing that I want them to understand - and I'll start the message right now - if you want to be on a great team, you need to be a great teammate. Teaching what that's all about and instilling that in the makeup of our program is going to be crucial.
"The central theme in the program is always going to be competition, and that's where it starts."
That philosophy carried him to pure dominance of college football throughout the nine years he spent with the Trojans, which saw him amass a 97-19 record, four Rose Bowl wins to go with a victory at the Orange Bowl, and two national championships (a game away from a three-peat thanks to the slippery Texas legend Vince Young).
It helped him produce 15 consensus All-Americans, three Heisman Trophy winners, and three Pac-12 Coach of the Years honors for himself.
Not bad for inheriting a 6-6 program.
Competing helped him land a second chance at the NFL level with the Seahawks, where he led them to victory in Super Bowl XLVIII and two NFC titles. Five NFC West titles; turn unheralded third-round draft choice Russell Wilson into a future Hall of Fame quarterback; build arguably the best secondary ever assembled with cornerback Richard Sherman and a safety duo comprising of Earl Thomas III and Kam Chancellor; develop Bobby Wagner to be one of the best linebackers of his generation.
Carroll's record with the Seahawks? 137-89-1. That's a .606 winning percentage, which matches him with Sean McVay's tenure with the Los Angeles Rams.
Ever glimpse Carroll's NFL coaching tree? Atlanta Falcons and Washington Commanders coach Dan Quinn, who just took the former to the NFC championship in Year 1 and the latter to a Super Bowl. Darrell Bevell, a respected play-caller. Dave Canales, coach of the Carolina Panthers. Robert Saleh, defensive coordinator and former Jets coach.
For what it's worth, Carroll also produced Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, who was a young, play-calling extraordinaire at USC.
By hiring Carroll, the Raiders give themselves a proven program builder. Maybe one of the best to do it. When one factors in Carroll's year off from football to recalibrate, it becomes clear that the Silver and Black will be more competitive than they would be under anyone else.
