Why QB Draft Buzz Does Not Bother Raiders' O'Connell
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell has been in and out of the Raiders lineup multiple times this season and over the last two seasons. He has been the most consistent quarterback the Raiders have had over the last two seasons.
Still, O'Connell deals with calls for the Raiders to add different quarterbacks via the NFL Draft and free agency.
O'Connell is no stranger to competition or waiting his turn. At nearly every stop in his football career, he has had to wait behind other quarterbacks for a chance to play or he has had to compete for the starting position.
That was the case when he was in college, and it was the case when he was drafted into the National Football League as the Raiders' third-string quarterback. It was again the case this offseason when he had to compete with quarterback Gardner Minshew for the starting position.
With the Raiders just weeks away from solidifying their spot in the upcoming NFL Draft, it is clear they will likely be in a position to draft one of the top quarterbacks available. This has only added to the speculation surrounding the team's quarterback position.
Still, O'Connell is not concerned with what the team decides to do at quarterback, nor the idea of another quarterback competition this offseason. For O'Connell, competition is a healthy part of the game.
"Yeah, again, something I've said before, I think competing is - I'm more used to that than would just be if I was the unquestioned starter," O'Connell said. "And so, it's really nothing new. It's been that really every phase of my life I've been through it, and I think it's just made me a better player in the end. And so, whatever challenge comes forward, I'm looking forward to it. And you don't get to play the game for that long, so you might as well take any challenges you can head on and run with it."
Earlier this week, Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce said O'Connell was trending upwards to again be the team's starting quarterback again this weekend and likely for the remainder of the season. This gives O'Connell a chance to showcase his abilities, which he has not had many chances to do this season.
However, O'Connell is taking a leveled approach to the final three weeks of the season, as he is much more concerned about his overall career than just the next three games.
"I think I look at it more in the long view than just that," O'Connell said. "I think if you just live game by game, I think that's a dangerous place to be. And so, I'm definitely going to focus and make it a one game season. But there's a lot of football to be played I hope in the rest of my career. So, I'm just taking the opportunity as it is. And I think when you put too much pressure on yourself, you put yourself in a bad position. So, just going to lock in and focus on this week and whatever is to come after that, I'll worry about it later."
