Why Raiders Adam Butler's Leadership, Mentorship is Huge
The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the best, if not the best all-around defensive tackle in the National Football League, Adam Butler. With the Raiders dealing with a lot of change in recent years and a lot of key injuries last season, the one consistent thing has been Butler. The Raiders will have to bring back Butler next season to keep the defensive line intact next season.
Butler, since coming to the Silver and Black has been one of the best defensive players for the team. Butler has been one of the leaders of the defensive line and the defense. Butler brings a great presence and a loud voice to the defense, especially to the young defensive players.
Butler brings something special to the Raiders organization and his teammates in the locker room and on and off the field. Butler's leadership and mentorship have been huge for the Raiders especially last season when they had to play a lot of young players. Butler is there for all his teammates and knows what it takes to become a better player.
Our Hondo Carpenter recently talked to Butler about his leadership and mentorship roles on the Raiders in a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"What people do not know about you, I have watched you put your arms around guys and take him off to the side and take them to the woodshed," said Carpenter. "And I watched those same guys come up to you and you are hugging them and loving them and encouraging them."
"If you ask any of the guys, ask John Jenkins, ask Maxx Crosby, ask Tyree [Wilson] any guy you want on the team, they call me AB," said Butler. "They will say AB is going to keep it real every time. He is going to give it to you straight every time. He is not going to hurt your feelings, he is just going to things into perspective so you can grow as a player and as a person. That is just me. I always give the real spill; I will say it cut and dry like I said I am not trying to hit anyone's feelings but that is just me."
"A lot of guys in the locker room are high picks or were that guy in high school or college? I am the guy that comes in and lays it all on the table. Like you are not a rookie anymore. You are a professional, conduct yourself like a professional. And I will even tell some of those guys that if you do not get your act together, you might be out of here."
"That is how real I get with these guys. But because I am that real, they trust me. They trust my word. They come to me for advice, they seek guidance from me, and they respect me because they know I am going to tell them the truth. I am not going to lie to them. I am not going to gas them up ... I am going to tell them what they need to hear for the team can be successful."
