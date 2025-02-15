Why Raiders Could Make Shocking QB Selection in the 2025 NFL Draft
The biggest hole to fill for the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason is the quarterback position. The Raiders will have a chance of doing that in the 2025 NFL Draft. They currently have the sixth overall pick but can move up if they feel that they have their guy at the top of the draft board. The Raiders have struggled at the quarterback position over the last couple of seasons.
Now that the Raiders have a new head coach and general manager, they will be looking for their next franchise quarterback. Head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek will now come together and look at what they can do in the draft. They will be getting help from minority owner Tom Brady as well.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about a quarterback prospect that has emerged from outside of the United States on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Here is another one that I have never heard one. And when three different people mention him, it got my attention," said Carpenter. "His name is Taylor Elgersma, and he is from Canada. And he plays up in the North country of Canada and he plays at Laurier [University]."
"Now let me tell you about this kid, he is 6'4, 220. He has not played against the best competition, and nobody is doubting that. Because of where he played, teams have to request guys to be invited to the combine in December."
"So the guy [Elgersma] goes to the Senior Bowl, according to multiple people they said to me, the best quarterback at the Senior Bowl, was stunned. Going against the level of competition at the Senior Bowl took away a lot of your fear about his level of competition in Canada."
"Here is the thing you need to understand, the Senior Bowl was after everyone put their invites in for the combine, that is why he did not get invited to this combine. That is why he is not going to be at the combine in a couple of weeks in Indy. But this is a kid that several teams have their eyes on."
"This is what another guy said to me, if you had to take off the biggest names of this drafted and I was asked to bet a large amount of my net worth on what quarterback will be a surprise in this class, it is clearly the Canuck. This is a kid, Tyler Elgersma, I want you to keep an eye on."
