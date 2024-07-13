Why Raiders' Davante Adams is Confident in Whoever Wins QB Battle
It won't be long now before we find out who will start behind center for the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1.
For the Raiders' top offensive weapon, wide receiver Davante Adams, it will be important how the quarterback performs, as he can only go as far as Aidan O'Connell or Gardner Minshew II take him.
The Raiders' quarterback room has been constantly disrespected by the national media this offseason, and frankly, it's premature.
Adams, whose opinion on the matter arguably means the most of anyone, is confident in either quarterback.
"I'm confident in these guys because of the way that they work," the Raiders wide receiver said when he joined "All Facts No Brakes with Keyshawn Johnson" this week. "At the end of the day, are either of them Aaron Rodgers? No, they're not. I mean, it's not very many -- it's not any Aaron Rodgers. Only one of those. So, at the end of the day, I'm not expecting them to just step in there and -- he's [O'Connell] wearing No. 12 now, but I'm not expecting him to look like No. 12 in the green jersey.
"So, at the end of the day, I just need him to understand how to work with me, be open to doing whatever it takes to make adjustments to win, because at the end of the day, what I'm speaking ain't necessarily the gospel if it don't work. So, I'm not sitting here saying you got to do everything that I want to do, and I'm definitely not the type of dude to make you feel a type of way for giving me those looks. I'm confident that the way I work and what I do, you're going to feel compelled to throw it to me.
"So, long as we can work together and you're driven to be a better player every day, that's all that I can ask for. I can't make you a better player, but I can make you more attentive that will ultimately lead to you being a better player, so long as I do my job in helping them, I'm confident that they'll be able to get it done."
