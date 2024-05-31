Why Raiders' Nate Hobbs Believes in Himself
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs proved to be one of the most important pieces of the defense in 2023.
Despite missing a few games with injuries, Hobbs still established himself as a cornerstone of the defense alongside defensive end Maxx Crosby.
Being a key defender on an excellent defense requires a high level of confidence. For Hobbs, he almost can’t live without it.
As a former fifth-round selection who was heavily doubted entering the league, Hobbs needs to keep a chip on his shoulder to remind himself where he came from and to keep himself motivated.
Hobbs talked about his belief in himself when he joined Crosby on the latest episode of his podcast, "The Rush with Maxx Crosby."
“When you make up your mind about whatever you want to do, whatever you strive for, and you say, “I’m not about to let nobody tell me s---,’” Hobbs said. “I know what I can do, I know what I’ve been through, I know what I’m capable of, and I know if I be consistent every single day, what I know and what I can control, I’m not about to let anybody else limit me. They’re going to try to put a roof on you. It’s up to you if you’re going to let them put that roof on you.
“Like Nipsey [Hussle] said, ‘Would you want other people to judge you, or would you rather judge yourself?’ That’s what I try to live by. I wanted to find myself. I’m self-defined. I’m not going to let anybody else put that in the air, and for me to be like, ‘Damn, they’re right.’”
Hobbs posted a career-high 86 tackles, along with six tackles for loss, seven passes defended, a forced fumble, and an interception. He earned a 78.8 run defense grade from Pro Football Focus.
Hobbs wants to define himself before he lets outside narratives define him. He doesn’t want anyone to put a ceiling on what he can do for the Silver and Black and won’t allow anyone to.
Hobbs’ confidence is something that could spread to the rest of the Raiders’ defense. Each player could use some of that confidence and put it towards building something for the 2024 season and beyond.
