Why Raiders QB O'Connell is Still a Legitimate Option for 2025
The Las Vegas Raiders' quarterback situation has held them back for the last two seasons. The Silver and Black have started five different quarterbacks and four different offensive coordinators over the past two seasons, creating a situation that is not conducive for any team.
Las Vegas has unsuccessfully tried stopgaps to address the position but will likely add a quarterback this offseason via the NFL Draft or free agency in hopes of finding a more permanent solution. However, quarterback Aidan O'Connell has been serviceable when called upon but has shown a need for development as he is limited in some areas.
Still, O'Connell has been the Raiders' best quarterback over the last two seasons and knows the personnel better than any incoming quarterback would. Although the Raiders are primed to add a talented quarterback, O'Connell has shown enough that he at least warrants another opportunity to compete for the team's starting position next season.
Kyle Soppe of the Pro Football Network listed a bold prediction for every team in the National Football League and indeed lists a bold one for the Raiders. Las Vegas has the sixth pick in the upcoming NFL Draft and roughly $100 million for free agency. Soppe believes quarterback Aidan O'Connell will lead the Raiders to a winning season in 2025.
"The Raiders won just four games a season ago, matching their lowest output in a decade, but this team might be closer to a respectable record than you’d assume," Soppe said.
"Over the past three seasons, the Raiders haven’t been good, but it’s been as much a failure to close as anything. Over that stretch, they are the eighth-worst team in games decided by five or fewer points (7-12), coin-flip games that often define a season."
Soppe noted that O'Connell could improve with more time to develop over the offseason and additional pieces around him at skill positions. O'Connell has played relatively well despite a weak supporting cast.
"What if O’Connell is the answer? What if Ashton Jeanty is landed with the sixth overall pick, and this offense gains stability at a position that was a glaring weakness a season ago? What is the last month of the 2024 season that is predictive as to the upside of this offensive line?
"There are obviously a lot of “what ifs” around this team, but O’Connell was QB20 by our QB+ grading system last season in limited work and with relatively underwhelming pieces around him. Brock Bowers appears to be a difference-maker at the tight end position that will elevate this passing game for years to come. If the ground game provides balance, expecting the Raiders to flip the script in some of those close games isn’t unreasonable."
