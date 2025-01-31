Why Spytek Should Bring WR Talent to Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders must add talent to the offensive side of the ball this offseason.
Thankfully, they may have the right man for the job to make that happen.
New general manager John Spytek spent several years as the assistant general manager for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There, Spytek found many talented pass-catchers to help turn the Bucs into one of the best passing offenses in the NFL.
During his time in Tampa Bay, the Bucs brought in players like Chris Godwin, Trey Palmer, and Jalen McMillan, who helped make up the third-best passing attack in the NFL.
The Raiders must improve at wide receiver this offseason. Whether they find free agents to complement tight end Brock Bowers or rookies through the 2025 NFL Draft, finding long-term, foundational pass-catchers should be a high priority for Spytek.
Thankfully, his eye for talent at that position reveals a track record of success.
The Raiders’ top perimeter wide receiver is Jakobi Meyers, who has emerged as an impressive, productive receiver during his two years with the Silver and Black. However, Meyers only has one year left on his contract.
While it seems he would re-sign in Las Vegas if he has another good season, Meyers may fit best as a high-end WR2 rather than a dominating X-receiver. He is talented, but there is a ceiling for what the offense can be if he is the Raiders’ best receiver.
The exciting thing about players like Godwin, Palmer, and McMillan is that none were first-round picks. Spytek can find productive receivers beyond just the first round, where many teams reach for pass-catchers.
Spytek and the Raiders could wait until the second or third day of the draft to find players who fit what head coach Pete Carroll wants to run.
The Raiders have not had a threatening passing attack in a few years, whether due to inconsistency at quarterback, receiver, or both.
Adding a quarterback should be priority No. 1, but getting that quarterback a few receivers should also be a high priority.
Spytek knows what good wide receiver talent looks like, and the Raiders need to upgrade.
Look for the Raiders to improve on the perimeter this offseason.
