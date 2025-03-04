Why the Raiders Cannot Afford to Overlook Defense
The Las Vegas Raiders' record over the past few seasons confirm they have one of the most flawed rosters of any team in the National Football League. That is the case before the Raiders potentially lose some of their best players in free agency this offseason.
The Raiders' roster issues have largely centered around the quarterback position. However, it is much deeper than that, as they lack talent and depth at many positions. The Raiders' roster has talent but undoubtedly needs more as soon as possible.
While it is understandable why so much focus has been placed on the Raiders' need for a quarterback, signal callers are only as good as the teammates they have around them. After the Raiders do what most assume and draft a quarterback, they must continue to add.
Ben Rolfe of the Pro Football Network recently addressed the needs for every team at this point in the offseason. Las Vegas has a clear need at quarterback, but have many other positions they must address as well. Rolfe acknowledges the Raiders' complex situation.
Rolfe noted that in addition to quarterback, the Raiders need help at every level of the defense. Las Vegas will likely sustain significant losses in free agency this offseason, as they could lose multiple starters on the defensive side of the ball.
"Defensively, the Raiders were better but far from excellent, ranking 21st overall. They need to replace departing free agents at defensive tackle, linebacker, and safety but could also benefit from adding more starting-level talent at cornerback. Those needs on defense are not to the same extent as on offense, but they cannot overlook the defense while focusing on the offense," Rolfe said.
The Raiders will understandably focus on their offense this offseason, as their issues at the quarterback position and other positions must be addressed as soon as possible. Las Vegas is expected to address the quarterback position immediately in the upcoming draft.
Las Vegas has a long road ahead of them this offseason, as they try to build back a stronger roster than they have had. However, they have enough draft picks and money to spend in free agency to help quicken the process.
