Why QB May Not be the Most Critical Position of Need for Raiders
It cannot be overstated how badly the Las Vegas Raiders need to add a quarterback to their roster this offseason. For the Raiders, signal-caller has undoubtedly been one of the Raiders' Achilles heels during that time, as their inability to find a consistent quarterback has hindered the team for multiple consecutive seasons.
While even a new quarterback likely would not have done much for the Raiders during their 4-13 campaign this season, it is a position they must solidify over the next few weeks. Quarterback Aidan O'Connell returns after showing promise in limited action this season. O'Connell proved he could play in the National Football League the season prior by leading the Raiders to a 5-4 record over the final nine games of his rookie season.
Still, O'Connell leaves much to be desired, as he lacks the traits that many of the best quarterbacks in the NFL Draft or free agency possess. At the very least, O'Connell should participate in another quarterback competition for the starting position.
Many believe that the quarterback position is the team's most pressing need, as it is the most critical position on the field. However, the Raiders will have 17 unrestricted free this offseason, which could significantly change their roster, especially on defense. Free agency could change which position the Raiders need the most.
Cornerback Nate Hobbs, safeties Tre'von Moehrig, and Marcus Epps are all set to become free agents this offseason. Hobbs and Moehrig are expected to get plenty of attention from potential suitors who may be willing to pay each of them more than the new Raiders' regime would be willing to.
Hobbs leaving in free agency would make the Raiders' cornerback position a significant question mark. While the Raiders would still have rising cornerback Jakorian Bennett and veteran cornerback Jack Jones, Bennett has struggled to stay healthy over the last couple of years, and Jones has been inconsistent.
The Raiders already have a shaky cornerback group. If Hobbs were to leave in free agency, the Raiders would be an injury to Bennett away from having arguably one of the worst groups in the National Football League. While the Raiders need a quarterback, CB could quickly overtake QB, as the team's most pressing need.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.