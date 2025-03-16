Why Tyree Wilson Could Thrive in Rotational Role for Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are navigating a pivotal offseason, looking for many ways to improve the roster.
The Raiders know how important trench play is, so they may consider improving their offensive and defensive lines before they take the field in September.
The first week of free agency did not bring many changes to the trenches, but there is still plenty of time for the Raiders to add reinforcements on both sides of the ball. Bolstering the lines could go a long way in the AFC West.
One solution could be in-house. Defensive end Tyree Wilson enters an important third season in 2025.
The Raiders expected a lot out of Wilson when they took him with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Texas Tech, even with the tumultuous start to his NFL career. He was healthy in 2024 but only made marginal improvements.
Wilson did improve in 2024, but not to the level that many in Raider Nation expected. In two seasons in Las Vegas, he has totaled 56 tackles, eight for loss, 18 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, and eight sacks.
According to Pro Football Focus, Wilson has generated 61 total pressures in 1,017 career snaps. He has the size and physical tools to be an effective pass-rusher, but it has not come together yet.
The Raiders re-signed Malcolm Koonce to a one-year deal, showing they believe in his ability to bounce back from a season-ending injury. Koonce broke out in 2023, totaling eight sacks and 52 pressures.
Despite having Wilson on the roster, the Raiders want to roll with Koonce across from Maxx Crosby. The Raiders need pass-rush help, and they expect Koonce to be Crosby’s running mate.
Because of this, Wilson is likely resigned to a rotational role. However, that could be exactly what he needs.
Wilson is not much of a run-stopper, so Las Vegas could turn him loose in obvious pass-rushing situations while not having too much of a workload on his plate. While many fans won’t like that a former top-10 pick is a situational pass-rusher, it may be best for Wilson and the team in the grand scheme of things.
The Raiders know they must be better on defense next season. Letting Crosby and Koonce man the defensive end spots while Wilson occasionally fills in may be the best option.
