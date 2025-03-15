Raiders Get Best Defensive Lineman in Latest SI Mock Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders have been making a lot of moves this offseason. The new regime that includes head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek have been active in finding players to improve the Silver and Black's roster.
The Raiders have been one of the busiest teams this past week in free agency. They signed multiple players and are bringing depth as well to have competition in training camp for spots on the team's roster.
The Raiders are not done making moves yet. They are still looking to see if there is any other free agent they can get that will help the team out next season.
If the Raiders stay put for now, the next thing up for the new regime is the 2025 NFL Draft. The Raiders have the sixth overall pick and have many options on what position to go after. The Raiders have flexiblity in the first round now because they traded for veteran quarterback Geno Smith.
Our Hondo Carpenter had the Raiders taking the best defensive lineman in his latest mock draft on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Big change here, I am expecting ... I have the Raiders in massive fall, Mason Graham the best defensive tackle in this draft some how gets to six," said Carpenter. "And the Raiders nab him. You may say they got Adam Butler, they got Christian Wilkins, they got some guys, what are they doing? You never have enough offense and defensive linemen and especially pass rushers. Graham can stop on a dime and give you nine cents change. He can twist he can turn, he got multiple pass moves."
"I had on general manager stay to me that they think there has not been a defensive tackle with his motor since Ndamukong Suh. So somehow, he drops, and we know why he drops. It is because they are bad drafting teams. If you took the bottom five teams in this draft, Mason Graham would never even get close to six."
"They would be working that defensive line like they move lines in hockey, massive. Graham would be huge. The Raiders really liked him, he is a stud. That instantly gives the Raiders probably the defensive line in the NFL. Many people think he is an elite player."
