Will Raiders Have to Be Selective in Free Agency?
The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the most intriguing offseasons in the NFL ahead.
While they are still without a head coach or general manager, the Raiders have the ideal foundation for a rebuild. Several 2025 NFL Draft selections and financial flexibility should be appealing to potential candidates.
While a regime likely wants to win right away, Mark Davis and Tom Brady may want to allow the next HC-GM duo some time to turn things in the right direction. It may take a year or two before the Raiders are ready to compete.
The next general manager will have work to do regarding Las Vegas’ pending free agents. Several defensive starters and heavy contributors will hit the open market.
Two of those players are the Raiders’ starting safeties, Tre’von Moehrig and Marcus Epps. Moehrig had another solid season for the Silver and Black, while Epps missed most of the 2024 season with a torn ACL.
Epps was one of many Raiders who suffered significant injuries. Defensive end Malcolm Koonce missed the whole season, while defensive tackle Christian Wilkins had foot surgery at the end of September.
Star defensive end Maxx Crosby also missed the final four games of the 2024 campaign. One could argue the Raiders would have been a much more competitive team had they not lost so many important contributors.
But we don’t do hypotheticals when it comes to injuries. We can, however, do hypotheticals when it comes to free agents.
Will the Raiders have to be selective when evaluating which free agents they can bring back?
The Raiders have over $95 million in cap space, according to spotrac.com. That’s the second-most in the league.
Theoretically, the Raiders could sign all nine of their important defensive free agents next season. But that’s just a theory.
Players like Robert Spillane, cornerback Nate Hobbs, and Moehrig may likely seek major contracts. Will the Raiders want to shell out big bags to players from a four-win team, even if they are talented?
One of the biggest goals of a rebuilding team in the NFL is finding building blocks on both sides of the ball. The Raiders must find more on defense besides Crosby.
Spillane and Moehrig could be. Hobbs could also be if he can stay healthy.
We don’t know what the Raiders’ next defensive scheme will look like, but having talented players on the roster outweighs the effectiveness of that scheme. A good defensive coordinator can make it work no matter which players suit up.
Will the Raiders have to be selective with their free agents? Probably not. Will they be selective anyway? Probably, as all winning teams are.
No smart front office just recklessly throws money around and can realistically expect that to solve all their problems.
The Raiders should spend time deciding which players to retain. Thankfully, they have a few months to do so.
