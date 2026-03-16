Raiders Make Another Solid Roster Addition in Free Agency

The Las Vegas Raiders have taken a deep look within this offseason, searching for all of the roster changes that must happen. Many of Las Vegas' needs were apparent to anyone who watched them play for a few minutes in 2025. Still, one of their needs was quietly addressed on Monday.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders' Quiet Move

The Raiders entered the offseason in desperate need of linebackers, as Devin White, Elandon Roberts and Jamal Adams hit free agency this offseason. Las Vegas' front office responded by adding linebackers Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean, two of the best linebackers on the market.

Still, Las Vegas needs more linebackers, as the unit needs depth behind Walker and Dean, and because special teams is now filled with linebackers and cornerbacks who may not see the field on defense much. Las Vegas struggled mightily on special teams last season.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) stands during the National Anthem before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Raiders' special teams unit routinely gave up big returns on kickoffs, the unit allowed multiple punts to be blocked and missed several critical field goals in 2025. The unit was so bad that Pete Carroll had to fire special teams coordinator Tom McMahon.

Las Vegas reportedly signed former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Segun Olubi, who was one of the few players in the league to record 10 or more tackles and at least one forced fumble on special teams in 2025. Las Vegas' group of linebackers and special teams unit needs players like Olubi.

Oct 12, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker Segun Olubi (50) reacts after a play against the Arizona Cardinals during the fourth quarter of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Raiders are more than familiar with Olubi, as he blocked one of Las Vegas' punts in the Colts' blowout win over the Raiders in 2025. Las Vegas' front office hopes Olubi can bring his special teams expertise to the desert to hopefully help turn the unit around.

Earlier this offseason, Raiders general manager John Spytek noted the fact that Las Vegas must build up its roster in all three phases of the game to help presumed No. 1 pick, Fernando Mendoza, and head coach Klint Kubiak. Kubiak and Mendoza fix major issues, but Las Vegas needs more.

Sep 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker Segun Olubi (50) after the game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

"I think you want to limit the amount of pressure you have on that guy from the start. Now, if you have a young quarterback, I'm not necessarily in favor of running him out there right away either, so another quality player that can play the quarterback position if you have a young quarterback,” Spytek said.

“And obviously, a great offensive line, a run game, all the things that can limit his chances to really get killed. And a great defense too, because if he doesn't feel like he's got to go out there and score 35 points every week, I think that's helpful."

Aug 23, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker Segun Olubi (50) works to bring down Cincinnati Bengals running back Gary Brightwell (32) in the game at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USAToday Network via Imagn Images | Grace Hollars-USAToday Network via Imagn Images

The addition of Olubi will not move the needle. However, the move does show that the Raiders' front office is keenly aware of everything their roster needs, down to the finest details. They still need more linebackers, especially affordable ones with professional experience, but Olubi is a nice addition.