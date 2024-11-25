Raiders Defender Continues Red-Hot Tear
The Las Vegas Raiders drafted defensive lineman Tyree Wilson to make an impact on the field and the stat sheet. While Wilson’s contributions that do not show up on the stat sheet are always appreciated, teams do not spend a top-eight draft pick on a defensive lineman without the expectation that he will eventually impact the stat sheet.
Just halfway through his second season in the National Football League, Wilson has started to become his own. He has recorded three sacks in the last four games, making his presence felt in more ways than one and more positions than one.
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce credited Wilson with a solid performance Sunday against the Denver Broncos.
“Tyree Wilson? I thought [it was] another productive day,” Pierce said. “Obviously, he had a sack early in the game. Pretty good against the run. I'm just looking at it from the field level. But just progressive, each and every week, just processing, getting better, doing what he needs to do. We just need more of those plays, not just from Tyree, not just from Maxx [Crosby], but from all 11.
Veteran defensive end Maxx Crosby is one of the best at his position in the league. He and Wilson worked tirelessly together this offseason to help Wilson perfect his craft.
This included Wilson attending Von Miller’s Sack Summit, where Crosby took a leadership role. The summit was a camp held for many defensive ends around the NFL, teaching techniques and tricks of the trade.
Wilson attended and took the camp seriously. His improvement from the camp and the work he put in this past offseason has started to impact the stat sheet.
Crosby noted that Wilson has continued to be himself and work hard. Crosby credits Wilson with improving his game and consistency.
“I wouldn’t necessarily say he is changing,” Crosby said. “He has been the same guy. That is what has gotten him more consistent. Every single day, he is asking questions, showing up, and working hard. I am really excited for him and happy for him. We saw it last year with Malcolm [Koonce].
“It took some time, but you get one sack. Then, all of a sudden, they just come in bunches. That’s just how it goes. I am really proud of him; he is getting better, but he has a lot of work to do as well. I think he would say that as well, but he is a great teammate and a great kid. I am really excited for him.”
