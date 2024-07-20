Zamir White Gives the Raiders Optimism in the Backfield
The Las Vegas Raiders will have a new full-time starting running back this season. With former Raider Josh Jacobs going to Green Bay this offseason, the Raiders will feature a new running back with Zamir White.
The Raiders took White in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. We finally got to see what White brought to the backfield at the end of last season. He showed enough for the Raiders to make him the starting running back for the upcoming season.
The Raiders' rushing attack will mainly be made up of Zamire White, Alexander Mattison and Ameer Abdullah.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. discussed White and the Raiders' rushing attack on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"When he [White] finally got his shot to tote the rock ... he performed at a very high level," Carpenter said. "No. 1, pass performance is indicative of future performance. He has got a history in big games over an extended period of time of being highly productive and valuable. The second reason for optimism is that, while having a track record of extremely valuable contribution in big games, he does not have much tread on the tires. There are a lot of rookie running backs that enter the NFL, where Zamir is this year, and they already have more carries than him. ...
"No. 3: Zamir is a young man that understands, and I credit his family, and I credit Georgia for this, and I credit the Raiders for this. He takes exceptionally good care of his body. I have been around the game of football for decades. I have watched a lot of great running backs and many that are elite among the best ever. And I could tell you with truthfulness of heart that I never seen a running back in the physical shape that he is. He is extremely disciplined in how he eats. He is very disciplined on getting his rest. All of those are things that he controls. And that is another reason to be highly optimistic about the rushing attack. Zamir pays attention in the learning parts of the game. Very close attention. He watches film. He is super smart."
