Do Not Overlook Raiders LB Quay Walker
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The Las Vegas Raiders signed a handful of some of the best available players in free agency this offseason. The Raiders' front office made logical and reasonable moves. Then, they put their money where their mouths were and pulled in a major free agency haul that is still growing.
Do Not Overlook, or Underestimate
Las Vegas signed Tyler Linderbaum, one of the top free agents available this offseason, regardless of position. The Raiders also signed Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker, Kwity Paye and Jalen Nailor early in free agency. Of all of the notable moves they made, Walker's addition cannot be overstated.
The Raiders paid Walker handsomely because his talent and his potential to develop even further are undeniable. However, they also gave him the contract they did, as proof of just how vital they already believe he will be to their efforts of turning things around. Walker is crucial for various reasons.
The on-the-field reasons for signing Walker are obvious. His talent warranted the payday he got from the Raiders. Yet, Walker's addition also frees up others on the defense and makes life easier for defensive coordinator Rob Leonard. In Dean and Walker, Las Vegas has a solid group of linebackers.
Walker must improve in coverage, but he is still likely better than what the Raiders have had previously. He will also give the Raiders another legitimate threat to pressure and sack quarterbacks via the blitz, another area Las Vegas has struggled in over the past few seasons.
Walker's arrival may be overlooked, but it should not be. In conjunction with the other moves the Raiders have made and will make, Walker will be positioned for success, as linebackers are arguably the most vital position group in a 3-4 defense.
Specifically, Walkers' physical skill set, which is largely predicated on speed, agility and his ability to move sideline to sideline. Las Vegas will be able to use him in various ways, while also having a capable linebacker in Dean still roaming the second level of the defense.
Upon joining the Raiders, Walker explained his belief that Leonard will find the best ways to use him moving forward.
"It's going to fit perfectly. Had a talk with him last night at dinner. I'm not going to go into everything, but I know he's going to use me the right way, lining me up in different positions and just moving me all around so other teams can't really recognize what I'm going to do,” Walker said.
“I just think he's really going to bring out my skill set, because I think he quite understands me, although he hasn't really seen me on the field yet, but I know he's watched him and did a lot of things like that, so I think I'm going to be used the right way. I think he's going to do it the right way."
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Ezekiel is a former Sports Editor from the Western Herald and former Atlanta Falcons beat writer.Follow ztrezevant