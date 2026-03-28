Do Not Overlook Raiders LB Quay Walker

The Las Vegas Raiders signed a handful of some of the best available players in free agency this offseason. The Raiders' front office made logical and reasonable moves. Then, they put their money where their mouths were and pulled in a major free agency haul that is still growing.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek reacts during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Do Not Overlook, or Underestimate

Las Vegas signed Tyler Linderbaum, one of the top free agents available this offseason, regardless of position. The Raiders also signed Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker, Kwity Paye and Jalen Nailor early in free agency. Of all of the notable moves they made, Walker's addition cannot be overstated.

The Raiders paid Walker handsomely because his talent and his potential to develop even further are undeniable. However, they also gave him the contract they did, as proof of just how vital they already believe he will be to their efforts of turning things around. Walker is crucial for various reasons.

Dec 20, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) tacklles Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) during their football game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers | Dan Powers-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The on-the-field reasons for signing Walker are obvious. His talent warranted the payday he got from the Raiders. Yet, Walker's addition also frees up others on the defense and makes life easier for defensive coordinator Rob Leonard. In Dean and Walker, Las Vegas has a solid group of linebackers.

Walker must improve in coverage, but he is still likely better than what the Raiders have had previously. He will also give the Raiders another legitimate threat to pressure and sack quarterbacks via the blitz, another area Las Vegas has struggled in over the past few seasons.

Oct 26, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jonnu Smith (81) makes a catch against Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Walker's arrival may be overlooked, but it should not be. In conjunction with the other moves the Raiders have made and will make, Walker will be positioned for success, as linebackers are arguably the most vital position group in a 3-4 defense.

Specifically, Walkers' physical skill set, which is largely predicated on speed, agility and his ability to move sideline to sideline. Las Vegas will be able to use him in various ways, while also having a capable linebacker in Dean still roaming the second level of the defense.

Oct 19, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Upon joining the Raiders, Walker explained his belief that Leonard will find the best ways to use him moving forward.

Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) tackles Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) during the third quarter of their game Sunday, October 12, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"It's going to fit perfectly. Had a talk with him last night at dinner. I'm not going to go into everything, but I know he's going to use me the right way, lining me up in different positions and just moving me all around so other teams can't really recognize what I'm going to do,” Walker said.

“I just think he's really going to bring out my skill set, because I think he quite understands me, although he hasn't really seen me on the field yet, but I know he's watched him and did a lot of things like that, so I think I'm going to be used the right way. I think he's going to do it the right way."