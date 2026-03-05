1 Free Agent the Raiders Must Sign, No Excuses

The Las Vegas Raiders' need for offensive linemen was on full display for 17 games this season. It is no secret that the Raiders need to revamp their offensive line this offseason. They are expected to be in on several of the top offensive linemen in free agency.

Still, Las Vegas has several needs at multiple positions on both sides of the ball. How they choose to address those needs will be critical, but the offensive line is at the top of the list. The Raiders will likely draft an offensive lineman or two, but free agency should be kind to a Raiders roster in need.

What the Raiders Need

The Raiders ' offensive line needs significant help. However, the unit does have talent already on the roster that it can build around. It also has talent that can get them through at least another season or two.

Still, Las Vegas must use the offseason to add as much talent as possible to the unit. They are sure to use at least one or two of their 10 draft picks on offensive linemen, but free agency should be where the Raiders do must of the heavy lifting to rebuild its offensive line.

Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) reacts after a defensive penalty against the Green Bay Packers gives the Ravens a first down on Saturday, December 27, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Ravens won the game, 41-24. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

League insider Jeremy Fowler and others recently noted that they expect the Raiders to be one of the primary teams in the running for offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum's services this offseason.

"Expect the Raiders to be in on some of the top interior offensive linemen such as Tyler Linderbaum," Fowler said.

Sep 14, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) before the game against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Linderbaum is one of the top offensive linemen available, and the Raiders have more money to spend than nearly any team in the National Football League. With the money the Raiders have to spend, makes Linderbaum a player Las Vegas cannot lose out on.

Linderbaum would be a pivotal piece of the turnaround the Raiders hope the 2026 season will help bring. Sometimes, it is as simple as throwing money at an issue. This is one of those moments for the Raiders' front office. Signing Linderbaum would help the Raiders in several ways.

Jun 10, 2025; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) snaps the ball during an NFL OTA at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Signing Linderbaum would mean Jackson Powers-Johnson would stay at offensive guard under Klint Kubiak. This does multiple things. Signing Linderbaum eliminates starting center, one of the guards and backup center as a need, as Powers-Johnson can serve as the team's reserve center.

This would allow the Raiders' front office to either add another guard in free agency, the draft, or both. They could also re-sign pending free agent Dylan Parham. Signing Linderbaum is too realistic a possibility for the Raiders now to make it happen.

Jun 10, 2025; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) looks on during an NFL OTA at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

