The Raiders' Worst Free Agent Signings of the Last Decade

The Las Vegas Raiders have had more than a few failed free-agent signings over the last decade. Below are just a few, in no particular order. It does not include all possible options, and some players who should be on the list will probably be left off.

The list does not include players who were involved in a trade to the Raiders in any way.

Chandler Jones

The Raiders signed defensive lineman Chandler Jones to a three-year deal worth about $50 million in the 2022 offseason. Jones played 15 games in 2022, registering just 38 total tackles, while playing in nearly 70 percent of the team's defensive snaps that season.

Jones entered the 2023 season needing to prove he was worth the contract he was given. However, things took a turn for the worse off the field for Jones, and he would never play another snap for the Raiders. Jones was supposed to help the Raiders bring Tyree Wilson along slowly.

Jones' off-the-field issues played a role in Las Vegas having to force Wilson onto the field sooner than they would have liked. It also put the Raiders in a position to need production from Wilson sooner than they had anticipated. This failed move hurt the Raiders in more ways than one.

Christian Wilkins

Las Vegas routinely fielded one of the lowest-paid defenses in the National Football League over the past few seasons. However, they took a big swing in the 2024 offseason, signing one of the biggest names in free agency that summer, defensive lineman Christian Wilkins.

The veteran had proven himself worth the four-year contract the Raiders gave him. It was worth over $100 million with nearly $60 million fully guaranteed. In his first season with the Raiders, he played only five games after suffering a Jones fracture in his foot. He registered 17 total tackles.

The Raiders fired the general manager who signed Wilkins after his first season with the team. Wilkins was expected back for the 2025 season under a new general manager and coaching staff. Things went downhill when there was a disagreement between Wilkins and the Raiders' front office.

The disagreement stemmed from his offseason recovery from his foot injury. Things went even further downhill when the Raiders moved on from Wilkins because of a reported incident in the Raiders' locker room.

Jimmy Garoppolo

The Raiders have started seven different quarterbacks since the 2023 season. Jimmy Garoppolo was the first of those seven. He signed a three-year deal with the Raiders for more than $60 million with over $30 million of that fully guaranteed. He signed that contract while recovering from an injury.

Not only was he returning from an injury, but he was also joining a new team, with several new pieces. Amongst many other issues, his new teammate, running back Josh Jacobs, held out the entire offseason. It was a sign of how things would go for the Raiders in their lone season with Garoppolo.

Needing to bounce back from a 6-11 campaign in 2022, the Raiders hoped to start the 2023 season off on a new foot with a new quarterback. Instead, they started 1-3, and Garoppolo led the league in interceptions for much of the season, even after missing multiple weeks due to injury.

Amari Cooper

The Raiders signed Cooper shortly before the start of the 2025 season, after veteran wide receiver Jakobi Meyers reportedly requested a trade. Cooper was on the team for less than 14 days. That signing has to make this list.

Josh McDaniels

Listen, there are plenty of players that can be added to this list for the Raiders. It has been a decade of failed moves on and off the field. Many of those moves happened before and after Josh McDaniels arrived in Las Vegas. However, collectively, McDaniels and the moves he made set the Raiders back.

Not only did McDaniels set the Raiders back, but he also set them back years. That is in addition to the two lost seasons he was with the team. Las Vegas is still trying to dig its way out of the hole that McDaniels got it into. He largely shaped the roster moves around the failed offense he oversaw.

There are a handful of unlisted players that could make this list in addition to the ones named above. McDaniels' fingerprints would probably be on many of those unlisted names. Coaches almost never get traded, so McDaniels making this list is a technicality.

Still, McDaniels makes this list because of his overall tenure with the team, the moves that came with it, and how, even years later, the Raiders are still bouncing back from his short stint with the team.

