How Kubiak Hire Can Help Raiders' Roster Take Its Next Step

It will be a long road, but the Las Vegas Raiders have started the process of turning things around.

Kubiak's Impact

The Raiders hired Klint Kubiak as their next head coach a little over a week ago. Since then, Kubiak has already begun filling his coaching staff. Las Vegas will soon turn its attention to its roster that is riddled with holes.

John Edwards of CBS Sports believes Kubiak's prior stops will impact the Raiders' offseason plans in several ways, beyond just his offensive mindset.

"Head coach Klint Kubiak comes over from the Super Bowl champion Seahawks, while the team promoted Rob Leonard to defensive coordinator. Kubiak will obviously have some familiarity with Seattle's defense, and that's where his new team could stand to benefit," Edwards said.

"The Raiders' defense is fairly deficient, and multiple Seahawks starters are on pace to hit the open market, including edge rusher Boye Mafe, cornerbacks Josh Jobe and Riq Woolen, as well as safety Coby Bryant. On offense, wide receiver Rashid Shaheed would be an asset to Las Vegas as it aims to replace lost production from Jakobi Meyers and Tyler Lockett. Kubiak also coached Shaheed in New Orleans."

The Raiders have reason to be optimistic, following Kubiak's hire. His hire, and the expected addition of quarterback Fernando Mendoza is reason enough to be hopeful for the Raiders' future. However, they must also rebuild their roster, essentially from the ground up.

Las Vegas hired Kubiak for several reasons, most notably his playcalling abilities and humble demeanor. However, Kubiak's experience with several players who have now won a Super Bowl could directly impact the Raiders' roster as soon as this offseason.

Kubiak's previous connections with both coaches and players have already come into play, as he has quickly begun filling out his coaching staff. The roster impact has yet to be seen. However, whether players have prior connections to Kubiak or not, the roster will likely be built around his vision.

Raiders General Manager John Spytek noted earlier this offseason that the Raiders have the resources to rebuild their roster, with the hope of a quick turnaround. Hope, they may, but the Raiders are still prepared for the reality that rebuilding will likely take time.

“I think we're all aware of all the resources that Mark [Davis] and the ownership group have given to us. Obviously, there's the draft. We have capital,” Spytek said.

“We have one of the greatest buildings, if not the greatest building in the NFL. There's a lot to be excited about here, and it is going to be my responsibility to lead this up and set this organization on a course of sustained success.

